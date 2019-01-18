Women’s bicycle rally in Peshawar cancelled after protest threat by religious parties

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The first women’s bicycle rally scheduled to take place in Peshawar on January 19 was cancelled after religious parties on Friday threatened to protest against the event, officials said.

Zama Jawandoon, an organisation working for women’s rights, had organised the ‘peace rally’ that was scheduled to begin from Peshawar’s Hayatabad neighbourhood on Saturday. According to the event’s organiser, Wafa Wazir, at least 35 women were slated to participate in the rally and they had also invited people from the transgender community.

But the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-i-Islami, and other religious parties on Friday announced they would stage a protest against the rally at the Bagh-e-Naran in Hayatabad.

“The women’s bicycle rally is spreading obscenity,” JUI-F’s Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi was quoted as saying at a meeting held earlier today. He announced that they would contact the relevant departments to have the event cancelled and if that is not done, a demonstration will be held against the rally at 9am tomorrow. The threat of the protest led the organisers to cancel the rally a day before it was scheduled to take place.

Speaking to media, Wafa Wazir, the lead organiser, said they had approached the Peshawar district administration before announcing the rally and were subsequently issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to hold the event.

But she said they had decided to postpone the event after the protest call by religious groups because they did not want the rally to take place in a state of any unrest.

When contacted, police said the organisers of the event had not approached them to obtain an NOC or seek security.

“After receiving information about the [planned] protest against the race, police contacted the organisers and they revealed that the rally had been postponed,” SP Cantt Wasim Riaz said.

Share on: WhatsApp