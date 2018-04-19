Karachi

National organization for working communities (NOW – Communities) has organized a Media Briefing on women’s action for BETTER WORKPLACES (WAction) at Council Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) was aiming to communicate the recommendations to the government which NOW Communities obtained during the first WAction Women Convention on 31st March, 2018 at CPNE, where 100 women workers participated from four different sectors such as Industrial, Public, Private and Entrepreneurs. Speaking on this forum Ms.Farhat Parveen, Executive Director, NOW Communities welcomed all members and media personnel then she explained project WAction: “To enhance capacities of women workers and their organizations to negotiate and advocate with employers, policy-makers and legislators for improve working conditions for women.—PR