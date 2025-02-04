Women vulnerabilities in Balochistan

FOURTEEN-year-old Somiya returns home after grazing sheep in a nearby hilly area. As she steps into her home, built from Mazari palm, she finds her mother weeping while other women are busy preparing wooden and a few woollen items—Jahez (dowry) for girls in rural Balochistan. Tragically, Somiya lost her father six months before her birth. Her elder uncle informs her that she is to be married the next day. Her marriage has been arranged with 50-year-old Kunari Khan. In reality, Somiya was lost by her uncle in a gambling game while she was still in her mother’s womb.

Interestingly, like other properties, females are also inherited by other male members of the deceased person. So Somiya met the same fate. The next day, the bride reached Kunari Khan’s home and the very next morning, 14-year-old Somiya assumed the charges of cattle grazing, wood collection, fodder accumulation and all other household duties of Kunari Khan. Prior to this, she had never seen Kunari Khan as Somiya was sold before her birth. This is not the story of a single Somiya; almost every fourth girl in Balochistan undergoes similar circumstances. Unfortunately, women are considered a commodity and thus selling and buying is a common practice here.

Further, honour killing, another monster, is swallowing the lives of hundreds of women in Balochistan. As per reports, in a thinly populated district like Kohlu, more than four cases are filed every month. In a far-flung part of the district Kohlu, Sub tehsil Sufaid, two months earlier, a woman was brutally murdered and turned into pieces with an axe. Commendably, the district administration dealt heavily with the criminals and apprehended them successfully. However, often such incidents go unnoticed and most families settle the score after securing monetary compensations. The worrying aspect is that only women get killed in the name of honour killing on mere doubtful allegations. How insecure a woman feels in such a society?

Similarly, social taboos and orthodoxy pose significant challenges to women’s education in the province. The female literacy rate is appallingly low, and many districts, including Kohlu and Duki, still lack a single functional intermediate girls’ college. According to an October 2024 report by PIPS, the out-of-school girls’ ratio in the province exceeds 59%. Setting aside rural-urban disparities, quality of education and other factors, only 13% of girls sadly manage to complete their final degrees.

Without an iota of doubt, women in the province continue to live in conditions reminiscent of the pre-medieval era. Forced marriages, pre-birth selling, bride exchanges and domestic violence make their lives miserable in many parts of Balochistan. Beyond these issues, poor healthcare, limited education and social stigmas leave women with minimal access to financial resources. To put it bluntly, the alarming rise in collective suicides among women is a dire concern. Stakeholders, government authorities, civil society members and the academic community must take this issue seriously to ensure full life opportunities for half the province’s population.

Disclaimer: The names used in this article are coincidental and bear no relation to any real individuals.

— The writer is Assistant Director in federal government, Balochistan.

