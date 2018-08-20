Women urge gender focussed policies

Multan

Women entrepreneurs underlined the importance of gender mainstreaming, urging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to make gender focused policies in the days to come. Talking to APP here on Sunday, Multan Women Chamber President Filza Mumtaz said that they had pinned high hopes on the PTI government that it would bring about a real change in the country. She hoped that the government would reach out to women entrepreneurs to know the reasons why they were not coming into export business, suggesting that it should also take all stakeholders on board for revising the policies.

Chambers are the gateway to know the problems being faced by the business community, she said and added that women should be given relaxation in quota policy, as they make 48 per cent of population of the country. Ms Filza recommended that the policies of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) need revision, adding that taxation policies should also be reviewed. She pinned hopes on PTI female members of parliament, saying that they were educated ladies and would definitely do something for womenfolk in general and for entrepreneurs in particular.

Chairperson FPCCI Committee for Women Economic Reforms Masooma Sibtan said that gender mainstreaming was part of the PTI manifesto and she was sure that the PTI leadership would execute its manifesto completely. She hoped that the government would take the trade bodies on board before taking a decision so that they could contribute to the revival of the economy of the country.—APP

