The federal government has decided against trying women and underage suspects involved in attacks on civil and military installations during the violent protests in the aftermath of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including — Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The military called May 9 “Black Day” and has decided to try the protesters under the Army Act. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed May 9 as the “darkest day in the [country’s] history” and announced to try the suspects in the military courts.

The National Security Committee had also endorsed the decision of the top brass to act against rioters under the Army Act.