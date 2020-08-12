Women T20 Int’l cricket returns first time since T20 WC final

Islamabad

Women’s T20 International cricket returns Wednesday for the first time since the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as Austria host Germany in the first of five T20 internationals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all women’s T20 international cricket had been postponed, but today sees the return after seven months when Australia defeated India in front of 86,174 fans on 8 March, an ICC press release said.

Germany – known as the Golden Eagles – ranked 27th in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Rankings will be looking to gain points as they face 50th placed Austria in the battle to move up the rankings.

The Golden Eagles last played a T20I against Oman in February as part of a 4-0 series clean sweep. Austria will be playing for the first time since their Quadrangular series a year ago which included France, Jersey and Norway.

With just under 10,000 women and girls participating in cricket in Germany in 2019 the women’s game is growing with overall female participation increasing 155% since 2016.—APP