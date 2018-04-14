Women self defence workshop

Staff Reporter

The Consulate General of Japan in Karachi is hosting the “Women’s Self Defense Workshop” on April 10 to 13, 2018, at the Japan Information and Culture Centre (JICC) in cooperation with the Pakistan Marital Arts Association. The workshop is organized for women to raise their awareness for self-defense against street crimes. About 100 women from various educational institutes participated in the workshop and practiced self-defense skills.

The Marital Arts was formed in Japan with taking in techniques of various marital arts originating mainly from Japan such as Karate, Ju-Jitsu and Aikido, etc.

At the closing ceremony of the workshop, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, showed his concern about street crime situations in Karachi, expressing his hope that the participants have keenly got the awareness of self-defense.

The Consulate General of Japan considers it important to promote further relationships between Japan and Pakistan in various fields.