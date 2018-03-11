Women scientists’ achievements to be projected prominently

Women are performing extraordinary in science and technology sector despite several challenges, but they still need motivation, guidance, mentor-ship and mechanism to connect with opportunities for grabbing more space according to their talent in this field. “It is not proved medically or written anywhere that women has less mind or abilities, only biased and stereotype thinking that they are not appropriate for hard task jobs created hurdles in their way of progress which needed to be countered”, speakers said at a seminar “Women in Science”. Addressing as chief guest at the seminar, organized by Pakistan Science Foundation here, Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Yasmeen Mughal, shared that women faced multiple problems even at higher level but they had courage to face resilience.—APP

