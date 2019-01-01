Women role model award ceremony held

Rawalpindi

An award distribution ceremony with title of “2nd Women Role Model Award” held here on Monday. The ceremony was organized in recognition of those women who rendered tremendous services in different walks of life. The event was organized with the collaboration of Rawalpindi Arts Council and KZee Arts. Water Planning Commissioner Chief Naseer Gillani was chief guest on the occasion.

The women include Naghmana Kanwal,Sultana Iqbal, Farida Shah, Kalsoom Durani, Zuhra Hameed, Shazia Sikandar, Sana Durani, Aqsa Fatima, Sheza Kyani, Salma Luqman and others received award of excellence. On the occasion, Versatile Dance Group presented folk dances of Pakistan while Mohsin Pasha, Khawja Naseer and Shazia Javed were included among singers.—APP

