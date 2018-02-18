Women rights in Islam

Majority of world is struggling for decades for getting their basic rights to empower themselves. However, when it comes to rights of women, this is the most highlighted topic being discussed nowadays, many reputed organizations like UNWOMEN are devoting their energies to create better world for women who are mentally, socially, economically or financially unstable.

When it comes to religious point of view in Islam Allah declares “O mankind! Fear your Lord Who (initiated) your creation from a single soul, then from it created its mate and from these two spread (creation of) countless men and women.” (al-Qur’an, 4:1), this verse clearly expounds that both creations of Almighty Allah – man and woman, are created from single entity and basically equal genders, no one is superior than the other.

‘Khawlah Bint Al Azwar’ a brave warrior of Islam, knew all the skills of fighting, she devoted her skills to save her brother from the evils of Roman fighters in one of the battles called ‘Jana Dean’ by wearing up her armour and merging in the fight of wholly and solely of men bravely and she fought confidently. She is the great example for women how to take their rights without shying or giving up by thinking the results of being defeated; just have certain belief in Allah and way to take your rights. In short, all of we have to remember that religion is not meant to bring about sufferings; all of the daughters of Islam deserve to make them their own choices about their destiny and this right should be extended to everyone.

ABDUL JABBAR SHAH

Sukkur

Related