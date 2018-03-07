Women rights imperative for progressive society: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday said that the role of women was very important in prosperity and progress of every society but it was unfortunate that women around the globe were abused, harassed, marginalized and were compelled to live a miserable life under constant shadow of violence, discrimination and poverty.

He stressed upon the world community for collective efforts and better legislation to protect women rights. He expressed these view in his message on International Women day being commemorated throughout the world on Wednesday.

He said that Islam gives equal respect and rights to women and strictly negated gender discrimination. He said that women in our society are confronting severe problems in education, healthcare and employment sectors. He said denying to women of their due rights was hampering economic progress and development. He said there was a need to change the mindset and perception of people regarding women rights and bring them into main stream. The women have been sufficiently represented in the present parliament and opportunities have been provided to them for their enhanced role in national development. The Speaker said that Constitution has granted equal rights for life protection, job, business, education and freedom to choose the profession and for the activities in the political and social spheres.

The Speaker said that women representation in public affairs was imperative to the functioning and strengthening of democracy and struggle against the oppression. He said that women need to be economically empowered, therefore, women entrepreneurs are being encouraged to play active role in economic activities.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also appreciated role of Women Parliamentary Caucus in National Assembly for protecting women rights and empowering them politically and economically. He also appreciated the role of non-governmental-organizations working for welfare and rights of women.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi on this occasion has said that the present government is committed to undertake every effort to provide a safe environment to the women of Pakistan. He said that with the support of all stakeholders including legislature, judiciary, executive, civil society and media we can achieve a bold transformation in the status of the women of our country. “Only with collaborative partnerships women can be empowered to take their rightful place in society and the economy of our country” he added.

Orignally published by INP