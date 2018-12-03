Women respect

In the Vedic times, women were given lots of respect and honour in society. They were equally given opportunities like men to develop socially, intellectually and morally. They were completely free to choose their own path in life and select their own life partner. They were given complete education before marriage as well as military training for their own safety.

But today, women are not even allowed to enter certain temples and mosques to pray. They are molested, raped and treated like sex objects so that men may satisfy their lust. Isn’t it sad? When God created Eve in the Garden of Eden, He treated her with dignity. He did not create Eve so that Adam may satisfy his lust and men should realise this.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

