Women problems

It is unfortunate that women in Balochistan are suffering from several problems and continuously dying on daily basis. The condition of the women is very poor as they are suffering from illiteracy, honour killing, maternal mortality and acid attacks. The first case of well-known honour killing in Balochistan occurred in 2008 when three teenage girls were buried alive by their brother in Balochistan’s Nasirabad district. Since then the women in Balochistan are suffering and being killed in the name of honour. And the first case of acid attack took place in 2010 when two sisters were attacked in the district of Chagai. Honour killing and acid attacks have totally destroyed several women lives but still the government is silent.

Mostly the cases are taking place in rural areas where there is lack of awareness among people and no law is available for the protection of women. It shows that women are neglected in every field of their life. I request sitting government in Quetta to provide basic rights to women and protect their lives.

SANA SAMAD

Turbat, Balochisatan

