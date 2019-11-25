Women power more effective than power of pen, sword

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The grandson of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal on Saturday has said that no country in the world at present could achieve multi dimensional progress without empowering their women folk. He said this while addressing in ‘Women Symposium’ held under the auspices of the Lions Club International (LCI).

Waleed Iqbal further stated that women had made almost half of the entire national population but their representation in different government and private forums or sectors was far below.

He said that Quaid e Azam had termed the power of women as more effective than the power of pen and sword and also had declared that no country or nation could become developed without active participation of women in different socio-economic and political fields. Waleed Iqbal said that Allama Iqbal had stated once that women had played most important role in the evolution and growth of men in the struggle for survival. He said that Allama Iqbal was a great advocate and supporter of educating the women who had stated that educating a woman was like educating an entire family.

He termed it quite ironic that teachings of Quaid e Azam and Allama Iqbal were not fully followed and practiced. He said that share of women in different works and jobs was three times lesser than men while women were receiving comparatively lesser wages which was not in favor of the nation and the country. He opined that a bright and prosperous future of Pakistan could only be achieved with the active participation of women in all the walks of life. The former federal minister and senior LCI leader Nilofer Bakhtiar in her speech said that there was ample room for the improvement of the condition of women in Pakistan and every member the society must play his part for the empowerment of woman.

She said that during the regime of Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf, she as a minister from the ruling party had bravely faced numerous hurdles while working for the legislation against the crimes like sexual harassment at work place and honor killing, without loosing heart and patience. She also stated that she had played important role in order to get permission for women to become fighter pilots in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).