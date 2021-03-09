Women poets, writers doing commendable job through their literary works: Wajiha Qamar

Women writers and poets are playing a productive role in highlighting social injustices, issues related to oppressed classes of society, particularly women.

These views were expressed by Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training Wajiha Qamar while addressing as Chief Guest at the “Ahl-e-Qalam Women’s Seminar” and “Poetry of Pakistani Languages” in connection with International Women’s Day.

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) had organized the event. Mahjabeen Ghazal Ansari from U.K was the guest of honor while Chairman, PAL Dr Yousuf Khushk, gave the welcome address.

Poets and writers Fakhra Batool, Dr. Sofia Yousaf, Dr. Farhat Jabeen Virk, Dr Fakhra Noureen, Yasmeen Hameed Shahid and Manila Nadeem also expressed their views. The seminar was moderated by Noureen Talat Aruba.

A mushaira of Pakistani languages was also held in which poetesses representing Pakistani languages presented their poetry.

Mushaira was moderated by Durr-e- Shehwar Tawseef. In her address, Wajiha Qamar said our women writers played an important role in promoting peace and tolerance in the country.

“We need to give women creators equal opportunities with men so that they can play a full role in all walks of life,” she said.

She further said that women are doing their part for the betterment of society through literature.

With their further encouragement, they will be able to show off their talents with more enthusiasm.

Our current government attaches great importance to women writers. With full representation of women in various walks of life, we can become a dignified nation in the world.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I congratulate all the women writers and wish them success.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, said that our women writers have expanded and enriched our collective poetry and literature.

He said that women have worked side by side with men in all walks of life, especially in the field of literature. Identify issues and problems in a better way.

He said that the representation of women writers in all the projects of the Academy was being further improved.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that more encouragement of women writers is needed for the formation of a better society and mental development of the new generation.

Parveen Tahir said that the government should legislate to give basic rights to women.

Giving importance to women’s health, education and freedom of expression will enable them to play their role freely for peace and development in the society, the country and the world at large.

Our women writers have played an exemplary role in Pakistani poetry and literature.

Dr. Sofia Yousuf said women must be given equal rights against the idea of male supremacy.

Yasmeen Hameed Shahid said the discriminatory attitude towards women must be eliminated in society.