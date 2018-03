Faisalabad

Women are playing their role for making Pakistan a strong and prosperous country in the comity of nations. This was said by Robeena Amjad, the President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), while addressing a function to mark the Pakistan Day.

She said,” Now we are passing through the construction phase of Pakistan and during this stage women should also contribute their role to further strengthen the ideology of Pakistan”.—APP