Women play vital role in progress of society

Fazaia College Convocation

Salim Ahmed

The third convocation ceremony was held at Fazaia College of Education for Women Lahore. Education Minister Punjab Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amer, vice-chancellor Air University, Islamabad presided over the ceremony. Earlier, on his arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force.

In his address on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated the graduating students on their achievement. He said, “Women play a vital role in the progress of any society.

In the words of Quaid – “no struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men”. I am confident that you would fabricate a glorious future on the foundation that this exalted institution has laid down for you.” He further said, “No doubt, the Fazaia College of Education for Women, Lahore has been very efficiently and effectively fulfilling academic requirements of women to meet challenges of future.” He also commended the faculty members on their excellent job. The Chief Guest awarded medals and certificates to the position holders in various disciplines.