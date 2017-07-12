Women plan families thru affective population policies

Islamabad

More women and girls around the world are able to plan families and their futures through affective population policies ensuring health of both infants and mothers. Sharing their views on a moot organized here on Tuesday through a vedio link in liaison with the international ‘Family Planning Summit’ London, UK, speakers said that around 225 women in the work wanted to adopt population planning.

However, they are unable to use safe and effective family planning methods due of lack of access to information or services to lack of support from their partners or communities, they said. Addressing a satellite event organized by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in collaboration with the Population Council and the United Nation Population Fund, speakers discussed efforts to reach Family Planning 2020 Goals. It is the second meeting of the Family Planning 2020, (FP2020) initiative. This FP2020 initiative aimed to expand access to voluntary family planning to 120 million additional women by 2020.

This year, the theme of the population day aims at providing safe, voluntary family planning. Sharing her remarks on the occasion, Country Director Population Council, Dr Zeba Sattar said Pakistan is the sixth most populated country in the world with an estimated population of 199 million. She said the enumeration under 6th National Population and Housing Census is completed and the exact count for 2017 is awaited.

According to 5th Census in 1998, the population was 132 million and now growing with 1.86 percent Population Growth Rate. “Population is expected to reach 247 million in 2030, if we acquire replacement level (TFR 2.1) in 2050’” she added. Country Representative United Nations Family Planning Association, (UNFPA) Hassan Mohtashmai said it is time to raise awareness of global population issues.

He said the population has been deemed to be growing out of control, and an awareness is being spread about the need for family planning, ways to offset poverty, and the ability to ensure that proper maternal health was observed. Deputy Head DFID, Judith Herbertson said every year the world continues to get more and more crowded. While they have tendency to pack themselves into massive cities, and there are presently still long open stretches of countryside, every year that gets whittled away at more and more. He said the power and food needs of the world continue to place a greater and greater strain on our ability to meet them, and resources in general are becoming harder and harder to come by.

Meanwhile, MPA Shaukat Hayat Bosan and Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Butt have urged the people to keep the size of their families in accordance with their resources. They were speaking at a seminar held here on Tuesday under the aegis of Population Welfare Department for Family Planning Advocacy. He said that Pakistan could be listed among the developed nations provided people fully comprehend and practise the idea of family planning.

The commissioner said that Pakistan was the sixth largest populated country and according to an assessment, its population would rise to 350 million by 2050. Pakistan’s population growth rate of 2.4 per cent was higher than neighbouring countries and Muslim nations, he added. District Population Welfare officer Zeeshan Nasir said that the department was providing reproductive health facilities that was benefitting 41 per cent of population in Punjab.

Later, the commissioner led a walk from Raza Hall that concluded at Kutcheri Chowk. The speakers, at a seminar on the World Population Day in Sargodha , stressed the need for creating awareness among people about keeping a check on fast increasing population in the country. Speaking at the seminar, organised here on Tuesday by the District Population Department to mark the World Population Day, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab Faisal Farooq Cheema said proper family planning could ensure a good future of the next generations. Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha said on the occasion that control on increasing population was required for social and economic welfare of people. District Officer Population Mazhar Iqbal said that the world population had become 7.5 billion and country’s population was around 196.7 million.—APP