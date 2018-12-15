Women participation in sports vital to progressive nation: Bukhari

Staff Reporter

Stressing on more participation of the female segment in extra curricular activites, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said women participation in sports events was guarantee to a progressive nation. Addressing to the audience at annual sports day of Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF), the SAPM affirmed to bring forward more women in national games, vowing to give special attention to country’s sports area.

Appreciating the efforts of OPF school staff for training Sara Mehboob a national tennis player who hailed from the same school, he said “We would give more focus on extra-curricular activities in the OPF schools to produce and present more such talent at International level.”

“We the Pakistani expatriates feel proud when see our female diaspora representing the country in national teams of cricket, hockey and other sports,” he added. Besides education, extra-curricular activities were also imperative for a successful life. He cited Prime Minister Imran Khan’s example and said, “Sports can make you the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

Terming the PM a motivational personality, Zulfikar Bukhari said the PM’s life taught the youth that nothing was impossible. The SAPM said physical training was necessary for healthy life. “Importance of sports in building capable minds cannot be ruled out,” he remarked.

He also stressed on inculcating inclusiveness among student by arranging more such events in the future. Principal of OPF Islamabad Girls’ College Madam Shaheena said that the school was making the students productive and meaningful part of the society. She informed the audience that the OPF had recently launched E-learning project across the country to cover the all children of expatriates’ especially those who were living in far-off areas by providing knowledge-based videos on its portal.

Meanwhile, the annual sports event presented a spectacular scene as the students of primary classes attired in regional dresses showcase their cultural activities amid hundreds of balloons flying in the air. Whereas they also enthralled the audience by dancing on various cultural beats exhibiting Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The students of various classes also took part in different games including sack race, 100 meter race and relay race. Later, their judo and gymnastic teams demonstrated their knacks by breaking card boards, light weight marbell sticks and jumping through the burning rings,receiving big applause of the audience.

