Women-only business incubator to provide all help to women: Minister

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Faisal Mushtaq Tuesday said women-only business incubator would help women learn about business opportunities and also train them that regard.

He expressed these views while launching a woman only business incubator and Women Innovation Network (WIN) at Government College University by Punjab Commission on the Status of Women.

The minister said that women were proving their abilities in every field of life, adding that they have to face a number of physical and social challenges which constraint them from starting and growing their own business ventures.

Minister for Labor & Human Resources Nauman Kabeer and Chairperson Punjab Commission on Status of Women Fozia Waqar were also present in the ceremony.

The first incubator center has been set up in Lahore with the aim to support and facilitate women entrepreneurs and start-ups and act as a model initiative to be replicated and adopted by other public and private sector entities across Pakistan. A detailed documentary was also shown to the media and participants of the inaugural ceremony to aware them about the objective and goals of women incubation center.

