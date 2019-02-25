Women on motorbikes

This refers to a letter by Aneeza Iqbal published in Express Tribune, Feb17, 2019 ‘Women on bikes’. I agree with the writer that a woman has equal rights of riding a motorbike as a man does. Men are not always there to pick women at any place on the right time.

Sometimes, many women feel uncomfortable by travelling through local buses or vans and it will be a better idea if they can learn to ride motorbikes with comfort. The writer beautifully mentioned if the decency of culture is maintained then there are no doubts our women can practice the same rights. I do believe it all comes by positivism of citizens how they all think and act. In order to help women ride on bikes, we need to discourage gender inequality.

SAHAR ABDUL KARIM

Via email

