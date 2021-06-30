‘Women of steel’ – Sajal, Yumna, Kubra and others team up for ISPR’s Sinf-e-Aahan

Pakistan actress Sajal Aly has rolled out details of an upcoming star-studded project being launched with the association of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of country’s top-rated actresses, who are featuring in Sinf-e-Aahan, a project that would prove a feast for the fans.

Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Ahad Mir can be seen posing with fellow actresses Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi along with Humayun Saeed, Nadeem Baig, Sana Shahnawaz, and Samina Humayun Saeed in the pictures.

“Presenting the women of steel! Meet the fierce & brilliantly talented cast of Sinf-e-Aahan featuring Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan & Ramsha Khan,” Sajal captioned her story.

Umera Ahmed has penned the drama, which was directed by famed director Nadeem Baig.

Sinf-e-Aahan is produced by Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which are run by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.