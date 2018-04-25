Women never safe

In this present scenario, women are not safe outside their homes. They are seen as a toy that anyone and everyone is ready to play with. Why a woman is raped, harassed, humiliated and eve-teased? Is it only because she is a woman? From her birth till her death, she is treated as a sex object.

When a girl is born, she is rarely accepted by most families. When she grows up and goes to school or college, boys tease her. When she gets married, she is mentally and physically harassed by her husband and in-laws for the sake of dowry. Our entire judiciary is corrupt. Even if you rape a hundred women or commit a thousand murders, you are not arrested and put behind bars. All you have to do is, hire some corrupt lawyer who will bribe the police and the judge and they’ll set you free. Even for seeking admissions in schools or colleges or getting your ration card or voter’s ID done, you have to pay a bribe to the officials.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related