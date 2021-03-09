Women march in major cities against ‘pandemic of patriarch

STAFF REPORTER Islamabad

A large number of women took to the streets on Monday as part of the Aurat March(es) being held across the country to mark the International Women’s Day.

The purpose of the public gatherings was to highlight the plight of womenfolk in the Pakistani society.

The first ever Aurat March was held in Karachi in 2018, that was later extended to other cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Larkana, Multan and Hyderabad.

Keeping up with the tradition, these cities and several others held rallies dedicated to womens’ issues this year too.

The main event in Karachi was held at Frere Hall amid strict guidelines issued to the participants to stay safe from coronavirus, including obseving social distancing.

The Organisers also took measures to broadcast the event live in consideration of those who could not physically attend it.

Likewise, in Lahore, the march commenced from Lahore Press Club, culminating at the Punjab Assembly.

The organisers in the city put a “#MeToo blanket” on display, wherein women shared their experiences related to sexual abuse.

While the manifestos of all the chapters of the movement have some common demands, many have chosen to commemorate the day with separate themes.