Women listed as inventors in third of global patent filings: UN

New York

The UN on Thursday hailed a significant increase in women listed as inventors in global patent filings over the past decade, but warned a pronounced gender gap remained.

New data from the World Intellectual Property Organization showed that women were listed in 31 percent of the some 224,000 international patent applications it published last year. That compares to just 23 percent a decade earlier, the UN agency said.

WIPO chief Francis Gurry celebrated in a statement “the innovative, creative accomplishments of women around the globe”. He pointed out that “international patent applications are an important benchmark for measuring innovative activity in the contemporary, global economy”, stressing that “anything less than the achievement of full parity between men.—AFP