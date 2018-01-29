‘Women in Leadership and Management’ workshop

Rawalpindi

A five day workshop on Women in Leadership & Management: Opportunities and Challenges concluded here at Fatima Jinnah Women University.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Khawar Mumtaz said the present women have abilities but there is no acceptance of her skills in our society and that’s why the educated women get confined in homes. Punjab government has given important status to women in public sector and they have been given representation in every institution, she added. She said women as compared to men can play effective role in finance and management fields.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Prof Dr. Samina Amin Qadir said the rapidly changing global and local higher education scenario has necessitated human resource development in all its aspects. It is important to train women for taking on decision-making responsibilities in the universities, she said.

She further said the fast globalization process of 21st century has turned the women of developing countries more vulnerable and viable to be marginalized in the society. She said it is inevitable for the women of developing countries to acquire new knowledge, skills and approaches to cope with the modern challenges. Samina said it is high time to develop leadership qualities and management skills in women to enable them to meet the challenges of modern world.

The workshops would continue on regular basis for the women to build up professional abilities in line with contemporary trends, she added.—APP