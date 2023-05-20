Women involved in attacks on military installations to be arrested at all costs: Punjab CM

Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister of Punjab, declared on Saturday that all efforts will be made to apprehend the women responsible for the attacks on military sites on May 9.

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained and imprisoned on May 9 in connection with the $190 million Al-Qadir Trust case after being the subject of a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the days-long protests, at least 10 people died and numerous others were injured. Internet connectivity was also blocked nationwide for more than 72 hours.

The angry mob stormed important national institutions and structures, such as the General Headquarters (GHQ) and Corps Commander House (Jinnah House), in an effort to demand Khan’s release.

The Punjab administration made the decision to form a joint investigation team (JIT) on May 13 in order to look into attacks on both civilian and military properties.

In an immediate response, the military’s senior brass declared May 9 to be “Black Day” and pledged on May 15 to prosecute demonstrators and those who aid them in violation of any applicable laws, such as the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Over 500 women are sought in 138 cases related to the violent rallies, claims a Punjab CM official. He insisted that if the women present within or outside the Jinnah House surrendered freely, the authorities would be lenient.

The spokeswoman quoted the temporary chief minister as saying, “The women involved in attacks on the military sites do not deserve any leniency.

But Naqvi forbade male policemen from detaining any female suspect and ordered them to make sure that there were female police officers present during the raids.

The spokeswoman added that women arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act will likewise be arrested.

The National Security Committee, the nation’s top security authority, also declared May 9 to be “Black Day” and supported the army’s decision to try the perpetrators under the Pakistan Army Act. This is important to note at this point.

However, the PTI chairman denied claims that members of his party were complicit in the violence and placed the onus of responsibility on the government agencies.