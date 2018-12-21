Women in confinement

Women continually drive for more freedom and consequently have acquired more freedom. In the last thirty years women have made incredible progress. In many instance women still feel inferior to men and are treated by the manfolk as housemaids. Nowadays men are not allowing their wives for getting higher education. Husbands think that we get marriage after the marriage we keep our wives at home for working that’s why women are being neglected from their basic requirements because their hubbies don’t give them their fundamental rights in which education comes first.

We need to let them go outside for getting higher education. We need to allow them for doing jobs if any woman is having a required education. By doing job, a woman can support her family to a large extent. So that’s why we must not keep them confined at home for caring the children only. Women have a lot of abilities which can support our country towards its development and promotion..

FIZA GULLAM AKBAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp