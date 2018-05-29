‘Women in America, Europe face more crimes than in Pakistan

The ratio of crimes against women in America and Europe is much more higher than in Pakistan but the way of reporting such crimes there is different.

This was stated by Strategic Reform Unit (SRU) Director General Salam Sufi while talking to media here on Monday.

He said: “In Pakistan, if some incident of violence against women is committed, the whole country or whole society is blamed, and it is alleged that such acts are a routine in the country, which is totally wrong.”

He said that misreporting is playing a role in painting a negative image of our country. There is no logic of linking whole society with any act of individual or of few persons. Quoting examples of Mukhataran Mai and Qandeel Baloch, he said that violence against them was an individual act and it should be taken as it was.

He said: “Generalisation of an act may have big impact on society and this should be stopped.” He said that the SRU had got the law of violence against women passed from the assembly by successfully doing advocacy for it.

He said that some people opposed the law without even reading it, but we engaged Ulema from all schools of thought and convinced them about this law and its importance in Islam.

Sufi said that the SRU effort was acknowledged not only in the country but abroad as well and he was awarded a “Voices of Solidarity Award” in this regard. This award has so far been given to only five or six people in the world.—APP

Related