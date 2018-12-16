Women harassment

Woman in the society has considered as the inferior to a man

since ancient times. Some of the problems faced by the women are because of their domestic responsibilities, culture and social norms. Sexual harassment at workplace is a very serious issue that needs to be dealt with an iron fist and thankfully the Pakistan law allows a woman to raise the voice against the wrong things and sexual harassment happened at the workplace. So, being a woman myself I should and we should raise voice against these types of harassment instead of being scared about that raising voice will be considered as “humiliation” in society. And concerned authorities should also take meaningful action against these cases.

BUSHRA KHALID

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp