Women harassment

To confront with the harassment of women at work place is somehow being dealt vigilantly as Government has constituted Committees to deal with such cases of harassment but harassment of women inside homes are not yet taken into account as women at homes do not have courage and outreach to disclose it as matter of their prestige but women at homes are also being harassed and it is one of society’s drawbacks which have not so far been highlighted because of its sensitivity but it is being rooted in the society without knowing its solution.

Recently, an untoward incident has taken place in the society that a father is reportedly found guilty of harassing his own daughters since their childhood. Question is how women can stay away from their relatives having blood relation with them from being harassed. Heart weeps when come to know about such unpleasing incidents. Government needs to think about this matter very seriously to address this issue of harassment of women inside homes.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

