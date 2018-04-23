Women harassment

We maybe an Islamic country by name but in reality have adopted the same mentality of harassment and sexual crimes against women that afflict India and many other countries in the region. While Islam has zero tolerance for abuse of women, with strict punishment, our police and clergy instead of standing up for victims have joined hands with perpetrators of such crimes, by making prosecution an uphill task. Those who disagree should remember intervention by Shariat Court when Razia Kubra was gang-raped by security staff within jurisdiction of Quaid’s mausoleum and role of State in grotesque rape of Dr Shazia Khalid in Balochistan. Both these incidents occurred during Gen Musharraf tenure. Why should people create doubts about charges levelled by Meesha Shafi against a popular singer Ali Zafar without verifying facts? In our society there are numerous people who consider women as an object to fulfil their sexual lust instead of a human being with equal rights. Have people forgotten charges of sexual harassment made by a lady PIA pilot against two male instructors including one from CAA during the tenure of President Zardari. Go to YouTube and view videos of parties held at various residences of influential people where these persons are seen dancing with whiskey glass balanced on their heads. Numerous such incidents have occurred during PML (N) tenure also, with no action taken against culprits. It is this sickening mindset of those in power with their tolerance for crimes against minor girls and women that today Pakistan stands amongst those countries where such crimes are on constant rise.

GUL ZAMAN

Via email

