Women harassed at Kasur rally, Shahbaz takes notice

Our Correspondent

Kasur

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of reports of PML-N supporters allegedly harassing women workers at a party gathering on Tuesday in Patoki, Kasur district. Sharif has ordered the rally’s management team to submit a detailed report of the incident at the earliest.

Footage aired by media outlets showed several men crowding and shoving female supporters of the PML-N, who could be seen struggling to protect themselves.

The incident occurred right after Shahbaz Sharif , who was anointed acting president of the PML-N earlier in the day, had addressed the gathering.

As the situation deteriorated, police and the rally’s administration arrived at the scene to control the crowd, but to no avail.

Talking to the media after security officials finally drove the harassers away, one of the victims urged Sharif to take notice of the behaviour of his “followers”.

She said the group of women she was with was attacked by a group of men, who pulled at their clothes and shoved them while hurling abuses.

She had visible injuries on her arms due to being dragged and shoved.