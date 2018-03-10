Women excelling in every field

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said, Pakistani women have extraordinary talent, who are proving their abilities and excelling in all fields.

While, addressing the ceremony organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in connection with International women day 2018 to celebrate the achievements of women in the fields of life ,the minister said, Pakistani females are very talented and government was committed to extend all possible facilities to them so that they could prove their metal.

He said no doubt that there are many challenges that women has face every day but we are committed to give them best working environment and job opportunities. He said Islam identified women as an equal member of the society and gave them their due respect and assigned them roles pertaining to their stature.—APP

