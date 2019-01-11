Women entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Led by its President, Ms. Rizwana Asif a delegation of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & industry (IWCCI) visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) on Friday. The visiting delegation exchanged issues of bilateral interests with President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal, on economic empowerment of women through fostering a culture for promoting women entrepreneurship. The delegation comprised, Senior Vice President IWCCI Ms. Nasir Ali, Vice President Ms. Neelum Nayab and others. Senior Vice President ICCI Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi were also present on the occasion. Addressing the IWCCI delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that women accounted for almost half of country’s total population and stressed that government should focus on bringing them in the economic mainstream for sustainable growth of the country.

