Women entrepreneurs urged to use social media tools

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Local women entrepreneurs have been urged to ensure the proper use of advanced social media tools for the promotion of their businesses, besides, ensuring their easy access to untapped international trade markets as well.

The stress was laid in an awareness-raising seminar on “Online Business through Social Media Tools for Women Entrepreneurs” held at SCCI Auditorium under the auspices of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

Chairperson SCCI’s Departmental Committee for Women Entrepreneurs Dr. Mariyam Nouman presided over the event. A large number of the businesswomen attended the seminar. The experts said the role of social media was developing in modern business world.

On this occasion, Hassan Shahid (Chapter Director for Startup Grind – Google), a programme for entrepreneurs and businesses powered by Google under the category of Google for Entrepreneurs, said that women entrepreneurs of Sialkot could expand their online businesses by using the social media tools by crafting an effective social media strategy in the modern regime of technology advancement.