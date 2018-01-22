Women entrepreneurs gaining recognition

Islamabad

Women entrepreneurs, engaged in art and craft, are gradually gaining recognition and popularity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

An official of Potohar Organization of Development Advocacy (PODA) said: “Exhibitions have been arranged to ensure links among local artisans and the international buyers for promotion of local arts and crafts, besides achieving sustainability and livelihood for artisans,”

She said this will create livelihood opportunities for the local artisans, thus improving their quality of life. “Women’s economic empowerment can help improve their social status and it needs to be supported at all levels”, she added.

The official further said that rural women artisans needed special recognition and incentives because they face greater hardships in the society as compared to others. A woman artisan from Bhara Kahu said she was teaching her skill to new students and earning her livelihood.

“Ten years ago, I had not even picked a paint brush in my life but today I am a master artisan and teaching other rural girls how to be creative and become economically independent,” said Deeba Rana who was working as artisan.—APP