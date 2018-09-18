Women entrepreneurs enjoy rafting at Kunhar River

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A thrilling water rafting activity was arranged for the women entrepreneurs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the scenic Kunhar River on Monday.

Organized by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in connection with the World Tourism Day to be marked on September 27, a large number of women entrepreneurs, including President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar, Fauzia Inayat, Vice President Rukhsana Nadir, General Secretary Anber Ishtiaq and others participated in the spectacular adventure activity.

‘Tourism and the Digital Transformation’ is the theme of this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD). Before embarking the race, the participants were facilitated to experience the best guides, rafting equipment and refreshments.

The transportation, food, first aid kits and other facilities were also provided during the event. The participants enjoyed the event and hailed the organizers for holding such activity to highlight the importance of World Tourism Day and products of local women entrepreneurs. They said that it was a good gesture from the TCKP and other stakeholders to provide recreational opportunities to the women of the province so they could also enjoy life. They said that it was an adventurous and thrilling event and they fully enjoyed.

Fauzia Inayat said the event will help the stakeholders to further explore the opportunities provided to tourism by technological advances including big data, artificial intelligence and digital platforms. The participants later visited Saiful Muluk Lake and met the local women entrepreneurs. They encouraged the local women entrepreneurs and assured all out support to showcase their handicrafts and embroidered products at the international level.

