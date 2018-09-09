Women entrepreneurs contribute in economic growth: WCCI

Islamabad

Women entrepreneurs can contribute a lot in economic growth of the country if they realize their rights and work in partnership with business, government and civil society to improve their opportunities and outcomes in global value chains.

Mrs. Fitrath Ilyas Bilour, Patron-in-Chief of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said while addressing a seminar on Developing Women as Entrepreneurs and Good Governance held at the Federation House.

She said that Women’s economic empowerment was actually their economic independence or full ability to freely assert their autonomy and exercise their choices; and their full access to decision making in all economic decisions that affect their lives and the lives of their families, communities and societies.

She thanked the leadership of FPCCI for convening this conference and offering unconditional support to women entrepreneurs and putting across a message to the society that with required support and sufficient training women can transform the economy of Pakistan.

In his keynote address S.M. Muneer former President FPCCI said, “It is widely accepted fact that no nation can make any progress without the cooperation of women. No nation is capable of remaining a strong nation unless its men and women struggle together for the achievement of its goals.”

He said that women participation in modern society was mandatory in order to ensure prosperous economy. In order to grow as an economically self-sufficient nation a comprehensive strategy must be followed to eliminate gender disparity, he added.

He also assured the conference that FPCCI would render any kind of support or information women entrepreneurs require.

Syed Mahar Nasir, Senior Vice President FPCCI replying to the queries of the participants said that there was a need for counseling sessions for up and coming women entrepreneurs which could organized on quarterly basis in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar also.

They can also register themselves with women entrepreneurs’ web portal available at FPPCI website, he added.

He said that it was encouraging to note that women are joining their family business as active members FPCCI was ready to help all those who plan to start their own business.

Zubair Tufail former President FPCCI while addressing the conference said that the women have all the right to start independent business and in this regard banks must encourage upcoming women entrepreneurs with financial help and assistance.—INP