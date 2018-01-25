Women enrollment doubled in TEVTA in three years

Salim Ahmed

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that moving towards women empowerment TEVTA has increased number of female students from 23,000 per annum to 46,000 per annum.

Addressing a meeting of TEVTA officials at TEVTA Secretariat here on Wednesday, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that female enrollment at TEVTA’s institutes was 23,000 in session 2013-14. When he took charge he pledged to double these numbers and now for session 2016-17 female enrollment remain 46,000, he revealed. He said that for session 2017-18 these numbers will be double by enrolling more than 90 thousand female students.

He went on saying that women play important role in development of every society. We however has realized this fact now and working for educating more and more women in vocational and technical sector, he said adding that three years ago when he took charge as Chairman TEVTA, he took measures for female enrollment which resulted in double numbers of female enrollment.

Chairman TEVTA also said that for further increasing these numbers, a roadmap has been prepared according to which several female specialized courses will be started in 2018.