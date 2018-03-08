Women enjoy unprecedented rights in Islam: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that respect to womenfolk and protection of their rights is important part of Islamic injunctions adding that rights and societal respect enjoyed by the women in Islam is unprecedented. In his message on International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has taken historic steps for ensuring protection of women along with giving them due respect and honour in the society.

Punjab government has adopted an effective strategy to bring the women in the national mainstream. Along with it, effective implementation of the devised policy has been ensured for protecting rights of the women. In fact, various important steps have been taken to empower the women through different measures along with protection of women’s rights at the grassroots so that they could fully play their role in the society. The government has made effective legislation to eradicate violence against women and a state-of-the-art centre has been established in historic city of Multan for providing prompt legal assistance to women in need. These centres will also be established in other districts of the province, he added.

The Chief Minister said that women have been given 33 percent representation in Boards of Directors and other committees of the public sector bodies and women quota has also been increased from five percent to 15 percent in government jobs. Additionally, presence of a female member has been made compulsory in recruitment committees of public sector departments. He said that interest-free loans are being given to lakhs of needy women for their economic empowerment as provision of resources for women empowerment is a beneficial investment for the establishment of an enlightened society.

The Chief Minister said that no society can achieve the pinnacles of success and glory without first giving rights to the womenfolk. Similarly, practical role of the women cannot be ignored in socio-economic development and the dream of prosperity can be materialized through women empowerment. He said that Pakistani women are highly intelligent and hard working who have earned a niche in every field. Women’s proactive role in different departments and spheres of life is commendable. This day encourages the women to move further with confidence for playing a proactive role in national development and today, we should reiterate this commitment that all possible steps would be taken to protect the rights of the women in the society, concluded the Chief Minister.