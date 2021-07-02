Women engineers pledge to accelerate pace of engineering in Pakistan

Zubair Qureshi

Awareness seminar of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Women Engineer Committee held Friday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) called for enhanced space for women in various fields of engineering.

Women are good workers but better designers therefore the profession of engineering should not be the exclusive domain of men, said the women engineers on the occasion.

The speakers while addressing the event called for enhanced space for women engineers in big projects Engr Javed Salim Qureshi, Chairman PEC, Engr. Suhail Aftab Qureshi and Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor FJWU were among the guests of honour.

The basic purpose of the seminar was to give awareness to women engineers. Pakistan Engineering council under their Punjab chapter has formulated the first committee to speed up the regulatory process in the field. Message of this committee is: “Let’s do it together”.

Dr. Maryam Jalal, Incharge Electronic Engineering Department FJWU welcomed the guests and said the PEC had constituted a Women Engineering Committee (Punjab) to encourage the interest and professional challenges faced by Women Engineering working in all fields to enhance their efficiency.

Engr. Javed Salim Qureshi talked about the reforms and initiatives undertaken by PEC for the betterment of the engineering community.

He said that an incubation center for women Engineers and Women Engineers Club would be established in the PEC building to provide a chance to the young engineers to exchange/present ideas , and startups.

The center will also provide a platform for women engineers to hold meetings with potential investors for innovative engineering solutions.

PEC’s main responsibilities include the provision of facilities to women Engineers at their workplaces/educational institutions as their main agenda.

It was also announced during the meeting that PEC will not provide accreditation to any new Engineering University until they provide all basic required facilities to the female Engineers.

FJWU Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid congratulated the Women Engineer Committee for arranging their first ‘Engineers meeting’ in the first women university which is a landmark.

She said women were better workers because of their multi-tasking abilities and hence it was necessary to provide them with better infrastructure to enhance their productivity.

She urged the utilization of such platforms for the betterment of the field. She also highlighted the importance of industry academia linkage for capacity building.

Dr. Saima assured the audience her full support for the Women engineers and congratulated the PEC executives on the successful execution of their first meeting at FJWU.

In the closing session Ambreen Zaman shared her success story and provided a guide map for the committee to move forward.