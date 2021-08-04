Women empowerment top priority: Ashifa

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Women’s Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said that the Punjab government has been taking all possible steps to empower women and protect them from all forms of violence including domestic violence.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a daycare centre at Women’s University Marital Centre for Combating Violence against Women in Multan. Punjab Women Development Secretary Umbreen Raza was also present on the occasion.

Women’s University Vice Chancellor of Uzma Quraishi and Umbreen Raza also signed an MOU. The provincial minister said that empowering women financially is the priority of PTI government. She inaugurated a data centre at the women’s university.

She said that the establishment of the data centre would help in ensuring better and effective use of information technology in the university. She also inaugurated the Anti-Violence Centre for Women Day Care Centres in Multan.

In this regard, the Punjab government has allocated Rs400 million through which 146 day care centres are functioning across the province while funds have been released for setting up of 67 more day care centres. The provincial minister mingled with the children in the day care centres and also distributed gifts to them.

Later, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana inspected the Anti-Violence Centre for Women. On the occasion, Chairperson Women Protection Authority Punjab Kaniz Fatima Chadhar and Manza Butt incharge of the centre were also present.