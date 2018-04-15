Women empowerment

Women are essential part of society. Empowering women contributes vastly to the development of a country. In reality, the role of women in the development process of the country means a lot. But unfortunately, women in most parts of the country are restricted within four walls. On the other hand ‘convertism’ plays the role of an obstacles as girls are kept away from education, intellectual activities, doing jobs, no freedom of opinion, no proper social and economical right, etc.

Since 1947, it inherited the threat of poverty and the burden of this poverty was put heavily on female population because of the reason that the majority of the females are involved in agriculture work, performing tasks to maintain household. Studies show that women are regarded as unpaid family workers, they often get a share of income or involved in matters of family decision making: this is due to illiteracy, lack of technical skill, social and cultural inhibitions, insufficient and ineffective training facilities and so on.

In globalized world gender equality and empowerment of women are vital elements to achieve the sustainable development and for that women should be provided with different platforms through which they can groom their inner talents and utilize them in a positive manner. To eliminate the ignorance of confining women all of us should stand united. We can campaign for various educational programs, awareness programs should be raised for women to guide them about their basic rights. This is the right time that we should work collectively towards this end.

BISMA REHMAN

Karachi

