Women empowerment

Given the stifling patriarchal society we live in, there is a multitude of issues women face daily. I know and can say in advance that talking about issues related to women, specifically pertaining to equal wages and opportunities, discrimination, and most importantly sexual abuse not only infuriates most of the population, rather such issues are cast by the wayside by not only men but repudiated by an overwhelming majority of women as well. The stigma of being adulterated and besmirched is way too much for us to swallow. Issues and matters related to child abuse, sexual abuse, rape and molestation are always overlooked as most people quaver at the thought of discussing and confronting such issues. What’s the solution? It is high time women need to take charge of matters into their own hands. It will be a long and cumbersome journey but a journey that needs to start immediately.

Let us just stand with our women as equals and not relegate them as mere caricatures that are not taken seriously. For this we {men} need to support the women out there because without our support and men providing an impetus for change, it will take far longer than necessary. Let us remove the stigma of feminism because the first step to moving towards a solution is accepting the problem. For us to move forward we need to move on from labels and embrace humanity and tolerance.

MUHAMMAD SAGHEER

Islamabad

