Women education indispensable to achieve 90% literacy rate: Razina Alam

ISLAMABAD : Chairperson National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and former senator Razina Alam Khan has said that education is a dream which will aid our children to become skillful, capable and knowledgeable citizen of the country to earn a respectable and prosperous life in tomorrow’s society.

Addressing to the senior management meeting of the Commission here on Friday, Razina Alam said to achieve 90 percent literacy rate, women education is indispensable.

The meeting was attended by NCHD senior management, educationists and experts of non-formal education.

Razina Alam said the prime mandate of NCHD is to support government in achieving educational targets of Vision 2025 and SDG-4.

She said it prioritizes the mission and remained engaged in fostering community participation, developing management efficiencies along with generating public private partnerships.

Providing access to education to all the individuals, girls and boys is the fundamental right of every citizen of the country, the chairperson NCHD added.

Razina Alam said the education data reflects that there are more girls out of school than the boys i.e. 49% girls as compared to 40 per cent boys while women population is 51% of the country.

Collectively more than 40 per cent of the children of 5-16 years in the country are still not attending schools, she added.

This situation halts the progress and development of the country and decrease literacy rate as well, she further added. If we want to achieve 90% literacy rate in the country then we will have to focus education of girls, the NCHD chairperson stressed.

She said that the NCHD worked as a fast track initiative to fight against eradication of illiteracy.