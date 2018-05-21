Women education

No nation can rise to the height of glory unless women also progress side by side. Education is the key for women to move up the ladder of society. The idea that women are inferior to men has embedded in our culture even though there are people out there who believe that women are as smart and strong to handle all the things that man do, but this number is not enough.

The main element that enables them to slowly change the biased view of the world is through education. A woman with knowledge is a respectable woman. So she has the power to make people listen to her and the charisma that makes people follow her. Improving educational opportunities for girls and women help them to develop skills that allow them to make decisions and influence community changes in key areas.

NOOR FATIMA

Faisalabad

