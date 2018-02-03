Women education

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. Education tells us that how can we live in a society. In the past, women did not receive any education at all. They were not allowed to come out of the four walls of their houses. Domestic works were their only education. In this era there is no difference between men and women. Also women have the same respect as men have. But instead of this there are so many people who do not want to educate their women because they think that women do not need education. They think that women are expected to take care of everyone except themselves. They have to take care of the children, clean up the house, and be the self-denying wife and mother. They only think that the life of a woman is all about getting married, having children and being bombarded by unimportant details of domesticity. But they don’t understand that education is very important for women not only for them but for a whole family. Rate of women literacy is rising exponentially in urban areas. But there hasn’t been much improvement in rural areas. Women across Pakistan should get equal opportunities. If the women are educated, they can solve all the problems of their houses. It is said that whenever a man gets education it is only useful for him but whenever a woman gets education it is useful for whole family. An educated woman gives an educated family and an educated family can make society better. We can’t imagine a good society without the education of women.

Abdullah Mughal

Lahore

