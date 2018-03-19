Women educatioin

Prosperity of any nation is directly related to its literacy rate. Mostly developed countries have very high literacy rate because regardless of gender discrimination they are getting education. While the literacy rate of developing countries like Pakistan is considerably low. Major cause of such low literacy rate is conservative mindset of it people. They want their sons to be professionals but they don’t want their daughters to be educated because according to them marriage is the only fate of a girl and educating them is wastage of money. Even if some of the people provide good education to their daughters they do not allow them to pursue their professional life rather they are imposed to carry out household chores.

Moreover few professions have been associated to females and they can only pursue their careers in these selected professions because it’s being thought that in this case their daughters can get a chance of getting a good match. The patriarchal set up of society has established certain gender roles and these roles play part in educational and professional life of people. These concepts should have to be changed. Every girl has equal right to get education to carry out her professional life according to her own desire because only an educated woman can give us those stars that would make this nation prosperous. If we provide equal chances and opportunities to men and women of our nation we can conquer the world. Higher authorities should also take steps in this regard. Seminars should be arranged to enlighten parents about the importance of women education. Media is also playing its role but we have to do more in this matter.

ROHMMA LATIF

Islamabad

