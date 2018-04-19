Women economic empowerment vital for sustainable dev: Anusha

Observer Report

Geneva

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman Wednesday said that women economic empowerment was vital for the sustainable development and essential to achieve gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth.

She stated this while addressing the e-Commerce Week organized by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The theme of the event was Development Dimensions of Digital Platforms.

The minister is attending the event on the special invitation extended by the Secretary General UNCTAD, being held in Geneva from April16-20 to discuss the growing role of digital platforms and concrete steps to harnessing these evolving technologies for sustainable development, said a press release received here.

UNCTAD’s E-Commerce Week, is an important forum for ministers, senior government officials, CEOs, international organizations, development banks, academics and civil society to discuss the agenda of carrying forward the development of e-commerce ecosystem.

In her two-day visit till now, the minister attended the ministerial roundtables and key workshops as a speaker and panelist.

During ministerial roundtable on advancing women’s digital opportunity, she highlighted the development opportunities and challenges associated with the evolving digital economy.

In the high-level dialogue, the global leaders agreed that digital platforms are increasingly used by people and enterprises, for various objectives which facilitate e-commerce, online and mobile payments as well as social interaction.

In a bilateral meeting with Secretary General UNCTAD, the minister reflected upon the achievements of Pakistan in the arena of ICT and future plans for continued growth in this sector to enable transformation into “Digital Pakistan”.

The minister also held bilateral meeting with the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Mr Borge Brende and discussed opportunities for mutual collaboration especially on issues related to ICTs and cybergovernance.